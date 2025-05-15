Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Consider – May 12th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Wayfair, Lowe’s Companies, Masco, and Allegion are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services for home renovation, maintenance and repair. They include big-box retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s as well as specialized suppliers of building materials, tools and décor. The performance of these stocks often tracks housing-market conditions, consumer confidence and spending on property upgrades. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.42. 20,538,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,860,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $771.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.39. 2,313,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $373.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.66.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.51. 7,114,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

W traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.63. 11,789,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded up $9.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.96. 1,663,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.86.

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Allegion (ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,656. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04.

