Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Reduced by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $105.18 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

