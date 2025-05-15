Port Capital LLC Sells 118 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Port Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after buying an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,725,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,925,000 after buying an additional 2,236,740 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1%

JPM opened at $265.81 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.