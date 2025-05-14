Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 66,427 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $25,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its stake in RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $130.77 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $9,024,856. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

