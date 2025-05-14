Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,018 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.20% of Trip.com Group worth $90,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.