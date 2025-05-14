378 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $539.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.69 and a 200-day moving average of $533.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

