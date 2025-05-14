iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Reduced by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 124,991 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 534,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after buying an additional 46,766 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 14.9%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.