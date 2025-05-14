Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 48,247 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Texas Instruments worth $759,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 555,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,126,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.84. The company has a market capitalization of $170.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,065 shares of company stock valued at $59,734,685. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

