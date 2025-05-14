Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.53 and a 12 month high of $132.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.57.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

