International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Reduced by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $258.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.35. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $163.53 and a twelve month high of $266.45. The firm has a market cap of $240.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

