NWI Management LP Invests $1.43 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,019,886,000 after buying an additional 275,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,542,000 after buying an additional 65,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after buying an additional 841,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after buying an additional 812,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $482,081,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.91.

AXON opened at $724.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $732.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 187.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 9,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.31, for a total transaction of $6,149,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 308,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,947,363.34. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,189,275 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

