901 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $589.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $552.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.