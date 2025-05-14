Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:GEV opened at $433.30 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.83.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $422.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.22.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

