Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Boosted by MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,438 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 9.1% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

