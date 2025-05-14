ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,738 shares during the quarter. ATI accounts for 0.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $75.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 506,538 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,760.84. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ATI. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

