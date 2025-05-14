Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Takes $3.08 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.75 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.