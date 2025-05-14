Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

