Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Holdings Increased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 1.33% of Silicon Laboratories worth $53,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB stock opened at $133.55 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

