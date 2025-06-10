Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises 1.2% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.02. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $49.12.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

