Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Sold by Collier Financial

Collier Financial cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Collier Financial owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 65,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $456,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0554 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.