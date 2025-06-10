Vestment Financial LLC Buys 5,425 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Vestment Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Vestment Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIP. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.