Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BFI Infinity Ltd.

BFI Infinity Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,817.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 612,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,747,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $150,236,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $551.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

