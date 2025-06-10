Vestment Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Vestment Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 5.1% of Vestment Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $35.83.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

