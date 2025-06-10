Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after buying an additional 2,867,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $551.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.74 and its 200-day moving average is $533.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

