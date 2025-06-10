Gibson Capital LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

