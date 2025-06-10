Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.31% of Xylem worth $91,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

XYL opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.68.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

