Oak Family Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4%

American Electric Power stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.