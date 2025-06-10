Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) is Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January comprises about 3.7% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJAN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $299.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

