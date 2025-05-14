ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 132,001 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of ImmuCell worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICCC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ImmuCell by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmuCell by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmuCell during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ImmuCell by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmuCell during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.11. ImmuCell Co. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.82.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

