Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,456,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 1,264,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
