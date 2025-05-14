Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,843,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.0%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $400.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

