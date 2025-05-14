Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.65. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 266 shares traded.
Meyer Burger Technology Stock Down 10.8%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.
About Meyer Burger Technology
Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Meyer Burger Technology
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.