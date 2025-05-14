Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.04%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.