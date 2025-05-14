Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 43,255 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNN. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after buying an additional 792,829 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,820,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,992,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,847,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

Featured Articles

