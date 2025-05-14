Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 13,971 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $9,812,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $5,246,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $4,813,000. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $3,771,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $2,805,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TGS stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.73. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.