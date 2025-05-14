DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Buys 11,664 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,391,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,624. The trade was a 0.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 10,905 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,689.70.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 7,818 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,272.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 10,065 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,756.75.

On Friday, May 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 9,660 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,770.60.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 6,097 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $23,473.45.

On Monday, April 28th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 12,054 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,791.70.

DLHC stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.33.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DLH by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DLH by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in DLH by 299.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DLH by 19.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

DLH Company Profile



DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

