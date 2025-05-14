GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) fell 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.16 ($0.03). 1,277,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,327,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Featured Stories

