Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 3,548 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $260.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $261.64.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $29,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,307,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,381,276.48. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,698,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

