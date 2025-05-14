Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vigil Neuroscience were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 180,420 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 528,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 698.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 321,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 266,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VIGL shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded Vigil Neuroscience to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.90. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.06.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

