Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,173 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

