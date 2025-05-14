Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,617 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berry were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Berry by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Berry by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70,090 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Berry by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Price Performance

BRY stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $247.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

