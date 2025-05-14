Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $293,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,629.59. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,552. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partners cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $70.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The business had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

