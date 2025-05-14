Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,869 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.58% of Asure Software worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 225.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 773,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Asure Software

In related news, Director Ben F. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,450. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace G. Lee sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $71,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,215 shares in the company, valued at $306,364.65. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $269.10 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

