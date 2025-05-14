Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Zedge worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22. Zedge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

