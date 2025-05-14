Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,037 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Elevation Oncology worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELEV. Piper Sandler downgraded Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $0.70 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

