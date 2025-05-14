Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 280,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after acquiring an additional 450,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,066,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 469,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 118,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

