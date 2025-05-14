Dawn M. Zier Acquires 200,000 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) Director Dawn M. Zier acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,166.40. The trade was a 226.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $157.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $390.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.45 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $370,371,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 555,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,870,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,945 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,108,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,322,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

