Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Shattuck Labs worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 40,717 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STTK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of STTK stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $46.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 1,156.46%. Analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

