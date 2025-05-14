Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 227,387 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,387 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth about $2,824,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OptiNose

In other OptiNose news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 6,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $33,729.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,931 shares in the company, valued at $671,464.99. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,213 shares of company stock worth $43,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.88.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPTN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

