Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New $9.03 Million Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 244,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,887,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $919,503,000 after purchasing an additional 770,729 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,789,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,732,000 after purchasing an additional 347,872 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,249,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,610,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,969,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,596,000 after acquiring an additional 85,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.89. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

